NYS announces recruitment exercise for Kenyan youth

The Director of the Kenya National Youth Service has announced a recruitment exercise for men and women aged between 18 to 24 years across the country.

The recruitment exercise will commence on Monday 28/08/2017 and run up to Friday 01/09/2017.

All prospective youths willing to be enlisted in the National Youth Service must meet the following conditions:

1.Be a Kenyan citizen and resident of the respective County of recruitment.

2.Must be ready to undergo a medical check – up during and after the recruitment exercise.

Be prepared to give voluntary service in any part of Kenya. Be prepared to undergo rigorous physical training. Must produce original identity card and academic certificates (and avail one set of photocopies of the same) Must have Certificate of Good Conduct Must be 18 – 24 years old. Must have a minimum of grade D in KCSE. Successful candidates will report for the NYS basic training course at the NYS college in Gilgil or Naivasha on dates and times specified in their recruitment letters.

N/B: Orphans who meet the qualifications requirement as stated above will be given special preference subject to production of sufficient documentary proof such as death certificates or burial permits.

NYS does not condone corruption in any form. Canvassing is strictly prohibited and will lead to automatic disqualification.

The recruitment schedule is as follows: