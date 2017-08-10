International Observer missions laud Kenya’s voting exercise

International observer mission groups have commended the voting exercise in Kenya’s general elections terming it free, fair, credible and largely peaceful.

The observers from the East African Community, Commonwealth, African Union and European Union said the process of voting was smooth urging Kenyans to remain calm until the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission -IEBC announces the final results.

The head of the African Union Election Observer Mission to Kenya, Thabo Mbeki hailed the large voter turnout saying the people voted in consistence with the Kenyan law and AU guidelines.

The former South African President added that all stations had the requisite polling materials. Mbeki who noted that the electoral process is still ongoing due to the unfinished tallying called on stakeholders to cooperate to address the concerns raised by the opposition NASA.

On the issue of the over 300,000 rejected ballots, all the observer missions called for enhanced voter education to curb the number of rejected votes in future.

The Commonwealth Observer team led by former Ghanaian president John Mahama, said IEBC should be allowed ample time to complete the tallying process.

The European Union team commended IEBC for demonstrating commitment to ensure transparency urging political parties to ensure that women participation in politics is enhanced.

The EU team also called for investigations into allegations of hacking the IEBC server to manipulate results.