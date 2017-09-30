October 26th election unstoppable, says President Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta maintains that the fresh Presidential election will be held on 26th October and not any other date.

Uhuru says there is no power vacuum terming threats by NASA to boycott the polls as useless and biased.

Speaking in Kakamega County after meeting 20,000 Western leaders to mobilize support for his re-election, Uhuru urged area residents to shun divisive politics saying Kenya must remain united.

He said Jubilee party stands for development and urged Western residents to partner with the Government saying being in the opposition has no benefits.

Uhuru expressed his gratitude to the residents for electing Jubilee leaders and for the voting for him on August 8th and called on them to elect him once again on 26th of October.

He maintained that he won the Presidential election saying he while he respected the Supreme Court’s ruling to nullify his win, the decision doesn’t represent the will of Kenyans.

The President defended the proposed amendments to the electoral laws saying Parliament is within its right to amend the Constitution when necessary.

Uhuru was categorical that going forward those who bungle an election shall face the full wrath of the law.

And in a region that is predominantly NASA, Uhuru extended a hand of friendship and cooperation with the people of Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga and Busia Counties saying Jubilee has delivered on its development agenda and will continue to work for Kenyans irrespective of their political affiliations.

He would later grace the home coming ceremony of Mumias East MP Ben Washiali accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto where the two reiterated their commitment to a peaceful election.

They hit out at the opposition NASA for its planned street protests to force IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba as well as other officials out of office saying the Commission must be give room to carry out its business independently.

Leaders from Western vowed to traverse the region to mobilize support for Uhuru’s re-election saying he is best suited to lead the Country.