Orengo asks DPP to order investigations into election malpractices

Siaya Senator James Orengo has asked Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko to order investigations to establish the roles played by various leaders in the bungled August 8 elections.

Orengo, who was the lead counsel in the NASA presidential petition, said revelations from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) showed top Jubilee leaders were involved in election malpractices and should be prosecuted.

The ODM bigwigs led by the Siaya senator and Kisumu governor Anyang Nyong’o were speaking in Homabay County where they also called for the disbandment of the IEBC secretariat ahead of the repeat polls.

But as the opposition cried foul, their adversaries in Jubilee were alleging a plot by the NASA coalition to scuttle the planned poll, calling on their supporters to turn out in their numbers to re-elect President Kenyatta.

The leaders accused the opposition of mischief after allegedly realizing that they don’t have the numbers to propel them to state house.

Elsewhere, A section of leaders from Central Kenya have asked IEBC chair, Wafula Chebukati, to put his house in order and stop infighting in the commission to ensure delivery of a free, fair and credible election in the October 17th poll.

They said the current infighting at a time voters are preparing to go the polls does not augur well. They said due to infighting, it will be difficult for the IEBC to convince voters that it will be an impartial arbiter of the October 17 polls.

Led by Nyeri Governor, Wahome Gakuru, Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, Kipipiri MP, Amos Kimunya, the leaders said they were ready for the repeat polls and urged all registered voters to turn out in large numbers to give President Uhuru Kenyatta a resounding victory.

They said they would this time round undertake a door-to-door voter mobilization to ensure no vote is lost.

The leaders were speaking on Friday during the burial of Teresia Watetu, mother to Othaya MP, Gichuki Mugambi at her Chinga village home.