Political parties have till Wednesday to sponsor candidate in Kitui West

Political parties intending to sponsor a candidate in the Kitui West Parliamentary by-election slated for the 26th of March have until this Wednesday to submit names of the persons who will contest in the primaries.

In a tweet on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC’s) official handle, the electoral body further requires the political parties to indicate the date when they intend to hold their primaries.

The by-election was occasioned by the death of the area MP and immediate former Minority Leader Francis Nyenze of Wiper Democratic Party.

Wiper is believed to have a majority backing in the area and is among parties expected to field candidates in the by-election.

Area leaders said to be backing Nyenze’s widow Edith and the Wiper leadership has since called on her to consider succeeding her husband.

The Mandeleo Chap Chap party and other smaller parties in the Ukambani region might also be seeking a shot in the by-election.

Tell Us What You Think