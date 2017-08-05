President Kenyatta pledges more development in his second term

President Uhuru Kenyatta Saturday pledged to deliver more development for the benefit of Kenyans if elected for a second term as he wrapped up his re-election campaigns.

President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to make a wise decision and vote for Jubilee, saying it has a proven delivery track record unlike the opposition which has nothing to offer apart from empty talk and propaganda.

“In a short period of four-and-a-half years, we have implemented more projects that have lifted the lives of Kenyans than previous administration. We are requesting you to give us a second term to continue spreading the benefits to all Kenyans,” President Kenyatta said.

The President spoke when he addressed massive rallies at Ongata Rongai, Kiserian Matasia and Ngong before he headed to Nakuru for a final campaign rally.

Highlighting his action plan for the next five years, President Kenyatta cited creation of 6.5 million quality jobs for the youth through increased investment in infrastructure, construction of new technical training institutes as well as equipping existing ones with modern facilities and provision of paid internships for university and college graduates as some of the initiatives that top his agenda in the next five years.

Others are provision of free secondary education to ensure that no Kenyan child is denied the opportunity to access quality education, expansion of the free maternity programme, enhanced National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to cover mothers who deliver in public hospitals and their babies for one year and expansion of the Inua Jamii cash transfer programme that will guarantee all senior citizens 70 years and above live a dignified life.

President Kenyatta pointed out that while the country has witnessed unprecedented development in the last four-and-a-half years of this administration, Kenyans should expect even more transformational projects in the next five years once they give him a second chance.

“We have laid a solid foundation that will propel this country to a higher level in development. That is why we are confident Kenyans will vote for us on Tuesday based on our delivery track record so that the country can continue on the path of progress,” President Kenyatta said.

He outlined the strides made in improving provision of health services where modern medical equipment has been installed in two top hospitals in all the 47 counties, the first modern Standard Gauge Railway in the country’s history has been constructed, 7000 kilometres tarmacked roads and electricity connection to households increased from 2.5 million in 2013 to over 6 million currently.

The President said his first term in office also saw the scrapping of national exam fees in all primary and secondary schools in the Republic, a move that has gone a long way in entrenching equity by ensuring that Kenyan students are not denied their certificates because of non-payment of the fees.

“Continuation of these and other initiatives that are transforming the lives of Kenyans will be put to risk if you do not turn out in large numbers and vote to secure a decisive victory for us,” President Kenyatta told supporters.

He warned: “A vote for Jubilee is a vote for a progressive Kenya but a vote for the opposition will only take the country back to the coalition politics infested with squabbles and confusion,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta said unlike Jubilee that is focused on lifting the lives of all 45 million Kenyans, the opposition has no interest to improve the country apart from serving their selfish ambitions.

The President also spoke at length on peace, urging Kenyans to maintain peace and shun any person out to incite violence.

He also assured that the Government has put in place adequate measures to ensure all Kenyans are safe.

Deputy President William Ruto said by voting for Jubilee, Kenyans be will entrenching peace, unity and progress as well as shame the opposition which has no agenda for the country’s development.

Jubilee’s gubernatorial candidate for Kajiado led other leaders and residents in assuring the President and his deputy of massive votes on Tuesday, adding that they will maintain their record as the most peaceful county in the country.