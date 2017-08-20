President Kenyatta urges Kenyans to maintain peace

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the country should steer away from tension inspired by politics and Kenyans should continue with their daily activities without fear.

The Head of State hailed Kenyans for engaging in peaceful activities during the last electioneering period, noting that the country was maturing democratically.

The President who was accompanied by his Deputy President William Ruto said this when he joined Catholic faithful for a Sunday mass at a Ngong cathedral where they urged Kenyans to continue praying for peace and unity.

“There is no need for tension or fear, Kenya will still be there after elections. Leave us leaders to tackle our political issues. Kenya was there before election and it will continue to exist,” said President Kenyatta.

Governor-elect Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Governor Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado) and MP Joseph Manje (Kajiado North) also attended the service at St Joseph’s Cathedral.

He told wananchi to leave politics to politicians and concentrate on activities aimed at improving their lives.

Uhuru thanked Kajiado residents for taking the lead in preaching peaceful coexistence.

“Kajiado is an example to Kenyans, despite hosting different communities, it was the only Cosmopolitan county whose residents were not drawn into the 2007/2008 post election violence,” said President Kenyatta.

Deputy President Ruto said all Kenyans are winners in the just concluded `general Election, saying the manner in which voters exercised their democratic rights was an indication that the country is maturing politically.

“Our democracy is growing as demonstrated by the way Kenyans voted during the just concluded general election,” said Ruto.

The Deputy President said it was impressive that Kenyans voted to parties whose campaigns were based on issues and not ethnic backgrounds.

He said it is encouraging that leaders were now respecting the rule of law by their commitment to solving issues of elections through the courts as contained in the Constitution.

Ole Lenku and Sonko appealed to Kenyans to embrace peace and avoid activities that can disrupt their peaceful coexistence.

