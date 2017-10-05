President Uhuru Kenyatta would emerge the winner of the fresh Presidential poll if the election was held today.

According to a survey conducted by Ipos Synovate Uhuru leads with 47% while NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga is second with 44%.

The two are traversing the Country ahead of the October 26th fresh Presidential poll as they seek to consolidate support in their strongholds.

Ipsos Synovate say the survey conducted in all 47 Counties gives President Uhuru a slight advantage over his rival Raila meaning he would be re-elected for a second term.

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru welcomed the opinion poll saying she will mobilize support for Uhuru’s re-election across the County and the larger Mt Kenya.

And as campaigns take center stage, NASA Maintains they will continue with their protests on Friday to force out of office some IEBC officials who they accuse of bungling the August 8th election.

Government spokesperson Eric Kiraithe has however assured Kenyans there will enough security across the Country and that their rights will be protected.

This even as the Nairobi Business Community dismissed remarks by KEPSA denouncing their existence terming the Association elitist saying it doesn’t even represent the needs and views of common business people in Nairobi.

Chairperson Wilfred Kamau accused the Association of belittling ordinary Nairobi business people and called saying a majority of business operators don’t even know of its existence.

The Gikuyu Council of elders has also appealed to the NASA leadership to call off the demonstrations and embrace dialogue. Chairman Samuel Kimani says opposition ought to allow democracy to prevail.