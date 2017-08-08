President Uhuru calls for peace as he votes in Gatundu

President Uhuru Kenyatta cast his vote at Mutomo Primary School in his birthplace of Gatundu, Kiambu County shortly after 11.30 am and voiced his confidence that Kenyans would hand him a new 5-year mandate to finish the job.

The President came to the polling station accompanied by his family including First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and his mother, former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta, and two of his three children.

A media scram of dozens of cameras, both local and international, greeted him as he arrived to vote.

Speaking after casting his vote, President Kenyatta said he was confident of winning because he ran a positive campaign.

“I feel good. I feel positive because we ran a positive campaign,” the President told reporters. He said his party ran on a platform of peace, harmony and progress that resonated with Kenyans.

The President called for peace, urging Kenyans to vote peacefully and go back to their homes to await the results.

“Vote and go home to wait for the results,” the President said in response to a question about what his message to Kenyans was on Election Day.

He urged Kenyans to safeguard the stability of the country.

“Peace. Peace. Peace. I say peace because Kenya was here before and it will be here after today,” said the President.

The Head of State will spend the day in Gatundu visiting with neighbors, and waiting for the results to come from the electoral body.

At the same time, Deputy President William Ruto cast his vote with calls for calm and patience as the polls got underway countrywide.

Ruto who cast his vote at Kosachei Primary School in Turbo Constituency, together with his wife Rachael Ruto, thanked Kenyans who turned-up in large numbers to choose their preferred candidates.

Ruto was confident of a win for the Jubilee Party that is seeking to govern for a second term under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta. He however said that the Jubilee Party is ready to accept the will of the people.

Meanwhile, First lady Margaret Kenyatta braved the early morning chill and queued to cast her vote as the general elections kicked off.

The first lady who cast her vote at St. Mary’s School in Lavington, Nairobi earlier opted to Queue with other voters.

She arrived at the polling centre 5.45am and left a few minutes to 10am.She later accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta as he cast his vote.

Ordinarily spouses and families of top political candidates are allowed to jump long queues to vote.

This is a first in history that the spouse of a presidential candidate chooses to follow due process usually relegated to the common mwananchi.

By Radio Reporters, Additional report by PSCU