President Uhuru leads with 7.5m votes, Raila second 6.1m

The Jubilee candidate, Uhuru Kenyatta, is leading in the presidential race with 7,546,262 votes of the votes counted so far, according to the latest figures released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) is in second position with 6,164,403 votes. Joseph Nyaga is in 3rd position with 34,225 votes followed by Mohamed Abduba Dida with 30,302 votes.

Ekuru Aukot of the Third Alliance has garnered 24,366 votes, Japheth Kavinga Kaluyu has 10,475 votes followed by Cyrus Jirongo with 9,918 votes then Michael Mwaura, an independent candidate who has garnered 8,037 votes.

Meanwhile, Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto is among the big politicians set to lose their seats after trailing national assembly deputy speaker Joyce Laboso of jubilee.

Ruto who is running on a Chama cha Mashinani party ticket so far has 82,574 votes against Laboso’s 170,530 votes.

Another seasoned politician facing defeat is Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua who is currently trailing former Devolution cabinet secretary Ann Waiguru in the battle for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat. Waiguru is currently leading with 134,731 votes against Karua’s 102,082 votes.

In Nairobi the incumbent Governor Evans Kidero is also staring at a surprise loss to Nairobi senator Mike Sonko.

Sonko is currently ahead with 753,945 votes against Kidero’s 606,632 votes.

In Kiambu county the incumbent Governor William Kabogo is too set to lose his seat to Ferdinand Waititu.

Waititu of Jubilee party is having an unassailable lead with 706,356 votes against Kabogo’s 189,093 votes.

Bungoma county Governor Kenneth Lusaka is also fighting to keep his career and is trailing Ford Kenya candidate Wycliffe Wangamati with the latter having 161,041 votes against Lusaka’s 140,740.

Nandi county is set to usher in the youngest governor since the advent of the devolved system of government, with the incumbent senator Stephen Kipyego Sang clearing out all competition in the gubernatorial race to lead with 233,402 votes against 12,433 votes of his closest rival Anderson Kibet Serem who is running as an independent candidate.

Cleophas Wakhungu of Amani National Congress is leading in the Kakamega senatorial race with 190,525 votes. He is closely followed by the Kenya National Union of Nurses secretary General, Seth Panyako, who vied on an ODM ticket garnering 162,197 votes.

Mohamed Faki Mwinyihaji of Orange Democratic Movement is likely to replace Hassan Omar in Mombasa after garnering 139,412 votes. Hazel Nyamoki Katana of Jubilee Party is in second position with 60,702 votes.

In Vihiga county George Khaniri the incumbent who vied on an ANC party ticket is on his way to retain his seat as he leads with 88,994 votes.

Johnson Sakaja the jubilee senatorial candidate for Nairobi is leading with 750,355 votes against ODM’s Edwin Sifuna who is second with 628,036 votes.

In Kisumu county Fredrick Outa is headed to the senate after garnering 330,357 votes against his rival James Ogoda’s 51,627 votes.

We will continue updating you as the results unfold…