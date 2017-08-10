President Uhuru maintains lead with 8m votes, Raila 6.6m

The Jubilee candidate, Uhuru Kenyatta, is leading in the presidential race with 8,033,120 of the total votes counted so far, according to the latest figures released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) is in second position with 6, 636, 871 votes. Joseph Nyaga is in 3rd position with 37, 071 votes followed by Mohamed Abduba Dida with 36,043 votes.

Ekuru Aukot of the Third Alliance has garnered 26,725 votes. So far results from 39,772 out of 40,883 polling stations have been counted. However the verification of forms 34A and 34B is ongoing at the national tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya Nairobi.

Meanwhile, this year’s parliamentary elections has seen great wins and major losses as Kenyans made their choices known indicting some and endorsing others at the same breath.

In Meru county in Igembe south constituency little known 24 year old, John Paul Mwirigi will be the youngest Member of Parliament after winning the parliamentary seat on an independent ticket. Mwirigi is an orphan who went to a day school through well-wishers, and run his campaign with no budget only a bicycle to traverse the constituency.

Making a comeback on a jubilee ticket is Jayne Kihara who lost her Naivasha parliamentary seat in 2007 elections only to bounce back after a decade. Another great win is that of charity kathambi chepkwony of Njoro Constuency. She becomes the first woman MP Njoro Constituency after trouncing five other competitors in hotly contested race. She vied on a jubilee ticket after trouncing the incumbent Joseph Kiuna during the jubilee party nominations April this year.

Former KTN investigative reporter Mohamed Ali will be the next Nyali member of parliament. Ali vied on an independent ticket after being frustrated in ODM primaries. Nominated Senator Naisula Lesuuda pulled a surprise win in Samburu west constituency winning on a Kanu ticket. The former TV personality becomes the first woman member of parliament from the constituency.

Sophia Abdi Noor also becomes the first ever female member of parliament from Ijara constituency on a PDR party after pulling a surprise win in a field of five men beating the incumbent Ahmed Ibrahim Abass who came second in a Jubilee party ticket.

By Halligan Agade and Collins Anampiu