Presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot concedes defeat, congratulates Uhuru

Presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot has officially conceded defeat in the presidential race calling on Kenyans to remain stead first in maintaining principles of democracy and good governance.

In his address to the media Aukot urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to live to the promise of serving Kenyans with equity if declared winner IEBC.

He has also commended Kenyans for participating in the historic event in large numbers adding that there is need for harmony among Kenyans.

Aukot who was vying on the Third Party Alliance ticket for the first time is placed in position five after garnering 26,925 votes behind Jubilee’s President Uhuru Kenyatta, NASA’s Raila Odinga, Joseph Nyaga and Abduba Dida.

Aukot is remembered for his contribution alongside others in the drafting of the current progressive constitution that became operational after its promulgation in 2010.

Meanwhile, Presidential results continue to trickle in as Kenyans anxiously await to know who their next president is.

Jubilee Party candidate Uhuru Kenyatta is still holding a strong lead, with 8,101,813 votes representing 54.26 percent, according to the latest figures released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) is in second position with 6,700,362 votes representing 44.86 percent.

Joseph Nyaga is in 3rd position with 37, 318 votes followed by Mohamed Abduba Dida with 36,684 votes.

Ekuru Aukot of the Third Alliance has garnered 26,820 votes. So far the number of rejected votes stand at 397,733 while the number of valid votes stand at 14, 918,735.

However the verification of forms 34A and 34B is ongoing at the national tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya Nairobi.

By Franco Kundu and James Rono