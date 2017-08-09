Raila alleges IEBC election system hacked using Msando’s password

NASA Presidential candidate Raila Odinga claims the IEBC election system was hacked using the identity of the late IEBC ICT Manager Chris Msando.

Addressing the press Wednesday morning at the NASA media center located at the ABC place in Westlands, Odinga claimed the system was hacked to manipulate results of Tuesday’s election.

He said they have provided proof to the IEBC to show how the hackers altered results on the system from 12.37pm Tuesday afternoon until 2am Wednesday morning and that they have been invited for a meeting with IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati to shed more light on the same for way forward.

He also asked IEBC to urgently provide them with form 34As to show real results from the ground as required by law.

He said IEBC has only provided a single form 34A contrary to the law. Raila said they will not accept the figures being portrayed on the IEBC website as results as they are manipulated.

Raila said they may consider releasing their own results as received from their agents if need be and asked all Kenyans to remain calm and to go about their duties as the matter is being addressed.

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta continues to lead in the presidential ballot as results continued to trickle in with Kenyatta garnering 7757201 votes representing 54.40% of the total votes counted so far.

Kenyatta is closely followed by NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga with 6,380,316 votes representing 44.72% of the total votes counted.

Others are Joseph Nyagah with 35,391 votes, Mohammed Dida, 32,212 and John Ekuru Aukot with 25,332 votes.

Others are Japheth Kalyu 10,857, Shakhalakwha Jirongo 10,568 and Michael Mwaura with 8, 327 votes. The number of rejected votes are 378,858.

By Asha Mwana Khamisi and James Rono

We will continue updating you as the results unfold…

