Raila to skip Presidential poll if IEBC isn’t restructured

The National Super Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga maintains the opposition will not participate in the October 17th presidential elections unless the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is restructured.

Raila has demanded that IEBC must address issues of election credibility arising from the August 8th election by suspending four top secretariat members including CEO Ezra Chiloba.

Speaking after meeting NASA grassroots leaders, Raila said there is no way a Commission that conducted a sham election can oversee the fresh Presidential election claiming IEBC top officials have been compromised.

And with just 39 days to the 17th of October, Raila demands that those who bungled the election must be brought to book saying there is need for major reforms ta the polls body.

He argues that IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has acknowledged that there were illegalities through his letter to CEO Ezra Chiloba demanding that action be taken to those found guilty of misconduct.

NASA skipped a meeting with IEBC this morning to deliberate on the way forward saying they have no faith in the Commission. Raila says the letter and the continuing differences among Commissioners and the secretariat has vindicated his calls for the removal of certain officials in the commission.

He said NASA is not afraid of the polls but will only participate if its leaders are guaranteed that the Commission has the personnel to deliver a free and fair election.

Odinga has however backed Chebukati’s move to suspend some officials but dismissed the appointment of others to replace them on a caretaker basis saying the changes must be wholesome.