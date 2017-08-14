Red Cross refutes claims of mass killings

The Kenya Red Cross is refuting claims of mass killings in the country circulating in social media.

The humanitarian body says they have only received three cases of missing persons two of whom have been re-united with their families since the post-election protests started two days ago.

Secretary General Abbass Gullet has also confirmed Red Cross has responded to 108 cases of severe injuries including gunshot wounds.

Since the declaration of the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, claims of killings by the police have been trending in the social media.

Kenya Red Cross society which has been in Mathare, Kibera and Kisumu offering humanitarian assistance to victims, is discrediting such reports terming them rumors with no basis.

Gullet however confirms that Red Cross has attended to at least 108 cases of severe injuries including gunshots in Nairobi County. Some other 129 mild cases of injuries have been treated and patients discharged.

The humanitarian body is now cautioning Kenyans against spreading unconfirmed reports especially regarding security situation across the country.

Meanwhile, Kenyans have been warned to stop spreading malicious rumors in social media that might cause fear and anxiety as uneasy calm returns to the country after the August 8th general election.

Nairobi police boss Japheth Koome says police will take stern action against any Kenyan propagating violence in social media warning those posting offensive remarks that there is a price to pay.

This follows reports circulating in social media that some parts of the city were undergoing intense fighting between residents and suspected Mungiki members.

Koome disputed the claims that areas of Mathare had witnessed attacks, saying such information was purely meant to cause fear and anxiety among residents.

Koome urged Kenyans to avoid such fake news being spread in social media and warned that anybody found will face the full force of the law.