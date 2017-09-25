Religious leaders call for tolerance over IEBC

A section of religious leaders are now calling on actors across the political divide to desist from intimidating the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission – IEBC ahead of the fresh presidential poll.

The Archbishop of the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa Njoroge Gitau says there is need to accord the Wafula Chebukati led outfit adequate time to prepare for the poll whose conduct must adhere to the strictly spelt out guidelines by the Supreme Court.

Accusations and counter-accusations have been the order of the day as the Opposition NASA and Jubilee lock horns over the composition of the electoral body IEBC less than 30 days to the fresh presidential election.

NASA is even more categorical that it will not participate in the repeat poll unless there is an overhaul of the electoral body IEBC that was indicted by the Supreme Court for bungling the August 8th presidential poll.

However while NASA has threatened to go to the streets beginning this Tuesday to push for the ouster of among others IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba, Gitau says there is need to accord IEBC ample time to prepare for the repeat poll.

Gitayu ruled out the likelihood of carrying out changes at the electoral body citing time constraints.

On his part, the church’s Nakuru Diocese Bishop Naftaly Kariuki challenged the National Cohesion and Integration Commission to crack the whip on hate mongers.

In Narok, area Youth Peace ambassador Joshua Kaputah urged on the youthful generation to be weary of politicians whose intention is to misuse them, sentiments shared by Nominated Member of Parliament David Sankok. Be as it may, the countdown to the October 26th fresh presidential election continues.

Separately, IEBC has been urged to correct the anomalies that led to the nullification of the August 8 Presidential election and hold a free and fair repeat poll in line with the constitution as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Anglican Church of Kenya Katakwa Diocese Bishop, John Okude, noted that the time left between now and the October 26 repeat poll was short but underscored the need for the IEBC to conduct a credible election to restore the commission’s dented image.

Speaking at St Paul’s Church, Busia Bishop Okude appealed to politicians on both sides of the political divide to avoid confrontational politics and focus on issues affecting wananchi.

He said leaders worth their salt are supposed to lead by example and not to wash their dirty linen in public. Busia First Lady Judy Ojaamong was among Christians who attended the service.