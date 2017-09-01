We respect Supreme Court’s ruling says President Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto say they are ready to go to the polls again after the Supreme Court nullified his re-election and ordered for a fresh election.

Addressing Kenyans after the ruling Uhuru said, “I personally disagree with the ruling that has been made today but I respect it. As much as I disagree with it, I respect it.”

He stressed the need for Kenyans to embrace peace saying they will go back to the people with the same agenda and a campaign platform based on developing the Country.

Uhuru said Kenyans will have the ultimate say on who will lead them saying, “millions of Kenyans queued and made their choice and six people have decided that they will go against the will of the people, despite the fact you as Kenyans have decided an elected a majority of Jubilee Governors, a majority of Jubilee Senators, a majority of Jubilee Woman representatives and a majority of Jubilee Members of the National Assembly as well as MCAs”

He said they are not at war with their brothers and sisters in the opposition and urged them to shun tribal politics, exuding confidence that Jubilee is ready for a repeat of the Presidential poll.

Speaking separately Jubilee MPs expressed their support for the ruling saying Uhuru will win the repeat by 70%.

The MPs led by Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki were however categorical that a fresh election can only be conducted by IEBC, dismissing calls by NASA requesting the United Nations to oversee the exercise.

National Assembly Majority whip Benjamin Washiali said they will now traverse the Country to mobilize support for Uhuru’s bid and called on NASA to accept the outcome once the election is held.