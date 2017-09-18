Ruto says no individual has power to deny Kenyans right to vote

Deputy President, William Ruto, has assured Kenyans that the government is committed to protecting every Kenyan’s constitutional right to participate in electing leaders of their choice.

Ruto, in reference to calls by the opposition to boycott polls if the IEBC does not institute reforms, said no individual has the power to deny Kenyans their right to vote. He urged the opposition to stop maligning officials of the electoral body, and instead focus on campaigns.

Speaking as he received former ODM vice chair, Paul Otuoma, into the Jubilee fold the deputy president called on the opposition chief, Raila Odinga, to respect the rule of law. At the same time Ruto warned all those intent on destroying private property that they will face the law.

The leaders who had accompanied the deputy president promised to deliver more than 100 thousand votes for President Uhuru Kenyatta from the Western region basket.

Elsewhere, Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has accused security agencies in Bungoma County over alleged laxity following attacks by a machete-wielding gangsters in two villages in Bumula on Sunday night that left four people injured, two of them seriously.

Governor Wangamati who spoke when he visited the victims at Bungoma West Hospital in Kanduyi town urged the County Security Committee Chaired by Joshua Chepchieng to speed up the investigations into the attacks to establish whether they are political.

This is after it emerged that one of the victims was asked which Presidential candidate she voted for in the August 8 general elections.

A Sixteen-year-old girl was raped as the gang reportedly forced a man to drink poison. The Governor appealed to the people of Bungoma to remain peaceful as security personnel look into the matter.

Meanwhile the area County Commissioner Joshua Chepchieng has maintained that the attacks are not political and said police have launched investigations into the incident. He is appealing to anyone with information regarding the attack to provide it to police saying, it will be treated with confidence.