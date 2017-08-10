Sam Ongeri headed for a win in senatorial battle in Kisii County

Sam Ongeri is headed for a win in the senatorial battle in Kisii County on an ODM ticket. The former Education Minister in President Mwai Kibaki regime is leading with 178,263 votes.

Former chair of the Commission on Implementation of the Constitution Charles Nyachae on a jubilee ticket is in the third place with 69,774 votes.

Omingo Magara of PDP is second on 113,825 votes. Amani National Congress Cleophas Wakhungu Malalah is headed for victory in Kakamega County with 223,725 votes. He is closely followed by the Secretary General of Kenya Nurses Union and ODM ticket holder Seth Panyako on 195,110 votes.

Hassan Abdalla of Wiper Democratic Movement is headed for victory in Lamu County with 14359 votes. Jubilee Party representative Anuar Loitiptip is trailing with 14163 votes.

In Busia County the incumbent and former Attorney General Amos Wako is likely to retain his position with 137477 votes on ODM ticket. He is closely followed by the human rights activists Okiya Omutata on 109384 votes and on a Ford Kenya ticket.

In Turkana County Malachy Charles Ekal Imana of ODM is likely to win having amassed 63682 votes. Geoffrey Eyanae kaituko of Jubilee Party is trailing with 48411 votes.

Former Cabinet Minister Njeru Ndwiga is leading in the Embu Senatorial position with former Information Minister Samuel Poghisio taking the West Pokot senator seat. Kipchumba Murkomen has also taken the Elgeyo Marakwet senate seat.

Meanwhile, this year’s parliamentary elections has seen great wins and major losses as Kenyans made their choices known indicting some and endorsing others at the same breath.

In Meru County in Igembe south constituency little known 24 year old, John Paul Mwirigi will be the youngest Member of Parliament after winning the parliamentary seat on an independent ticket. Mwirigi is an orphan who went to a day school through well-wishers, and run his campaign with no budget only a bicycle to traverse the constituency.

Making a comeback on a jubilee ticket is Jayne Kihara who lost her Naivasha parliamentary seat in 2007 elections only to bounce back after a decade.

Another great win is that of charity Kathambi Chepkwony of Njoro Constituency. She becomes the first woman MP Njoro Constituency after trouncing five other competitors in hotly contested race.

She vied on a jubilee ticket after trouncing the incumbent Joseph Kiuna during the jubilee party nominations April this year.

Former KTN investigative reporter Mohamed Ali will be the next Nyali Member of Parliament. Ali vied on an independent ticket after being frustrated in ODM primaries.

Nominated Senator Naisula Lesuuda pulled a surprise win in Samburu west constituency winning on a KANU ticket. The former TV personality becomes the first woman Member of Parliament from the constituency.

Sophia Abdi Noor also becomes the first ever female Member of Parliament from Ijara constituency on a PDR party after pulling a surprise win in a field of five men beating the incumbent Ahmed Ibrahim Abass who came second in a Jubilee party ticket.

By Halligan Agade/Collins Anampiu