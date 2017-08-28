Security beefed up at Supreme Court

Security remained tight at the Supreme Court buildings and its environs Monday with pedestrians and motorists being directed to use alternative routes as the hearing of the presidential petition kicked off.

Security agencies erected barriers along Wabera Street and City Hall way while employing the use of state of the art surveillance equipment to monitor the situation.

Areas around the Supreme Court were a no go zone for the general public with contingents of security personnel being deployed to maintain security as the hearing of disputed presidential elections got underway.

Notable was the use of state of the art surveillance equipment that includes the use of CCTV cameras to monitor the situation.

Anti-riot vehicles were also positioned in strategic positions and used as blockades with police directing the public and motorists to use alternative streets.

And at the gates, armed officers kept vigil along the entire perimeter fence. Those accessing the Supreme Court premise were thoroughly scrutinized before being allowed in.

Parts of the normally busy Wabera Street and city hall way remained clear with only the presence of security officers and a battery of journalists.

The public watched the developments from a distance as security agencies kept a keen eye to ensure the proceedings were no infiltrated by trouble makers.

Earlier, there was a confrontation between a senior police officer and Nasa principal Raila Odinga and other top Nasa officials where they were briefly denied access to the supreme court for allegedly not following procedure.

They were later allowed to proceed with the team complaining that the officer’s action was uncalled for.

The National Super Alliance, NASA filed its petition at the Supreme Court of Kenya on 19th of Agust challenging the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 8th poll.

Submissions by the petitioners lawyers began today (Monday) and ruling is expected on Friday.