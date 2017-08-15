Sonko seeks to bar Kidero from accessing city funds

Nairobi governor-elect Mike Mbuvi Sonko has moved to court seeking orders to bar outgoing Nairobi governor Dr. Evans Kidero from withdrawing any funds from the city county account at the Central Bank of Kenya.

In a letter addressed to Kidero, the governor elect wants Kidero not to enter into any contract with any third party committing the Nairobi County resources in any manner effective August 8th 2017.

The governor elect argues that it is necessary to ensure smooth transition of the reins of power in the Nairobi County, stem financial hemorrhage, and forestall collapse of services and to maintain accurate and proper records of the County government.

At the same time, the incoming governor wants Kidero to appoint a transition committee constituting of six members to help in the transition process.

Meanwhile, a Women rights group has moved to court seeking to stop the swearing in of Members of parliament and the senate following the failure to realize the two thirds gender constitutional threshold.

Newly elected members of parliament are facing a dilemma over the fate of the twelfth parliament following a petition by Women’s rights Non-Governmental Organization that has sought to stop the swearing in newly elected Members of parliament and the senate.

Centre for Rights Education and Awareness – CREAW argues that election of members of the two houses have not met the constitutional threshold of the two third gender principle.

In a petition, they argue that failure by the two houses to meet the constitutional requirement amounts to violation of the rights of women to equality and freedom from discrimination.

The speakers of both national and senate assemblies and the AG have been named as respondents.

In March this year, Kenya’s High Court found that the country’s Parliament had violated women’s right to equality, and freedom from discrimination by refusing to pass legislation that gives effect to the two thirds gender rule that requires not more than two thirds of its members be of the same gender.

The court had directed the eleventh Parliament to ensure that the legislation was enacted within 60 days which has since lapsed.