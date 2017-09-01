Supreme Court orders a fresh Presidential election

The Supreme Court has nullified the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto and ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to organize another Presidential election within 60 days.

In a majority ruling read by Chief Justice David Maraga, the Supreme Court says it was satisfied that the election wasn’t conducted in accordance with the constitution. Maraga said they were satisfied that “The 1st respondent committed irregularities and illegalities in the areas of the transmission of the results.” And that those irregularities affected the integrity of the entire Presidential election.

Maraga said they wouldn’t read the whole judgement saying ”am sorry we have to disappoint those who expected the full judgement today and I believe to a larger extent a majority of the nation but you will understand that given the timelines we have if we don’t deliver a judgement today we will cause a constitutional crisis.”

He proceeded to quash the declaration of Uhuru Kenyatta as President elect declaring it null and void arguing that he was not validly elected.

Lady Justice Njoki Nd’ung’u as well as Justice Jackton Ojwang however had dissenting opinions with Nd’ung’u saying she was satisfied that IEBC conducted a credible election. She argued that the petitioners didn’t provide any evidence to prove that the results of form 34A were interfered with saying results counted and agreed on by party agents at constituency level were not challenged. She further pointed out that all international observers gave the exercise a clean bill of health saying they were satisfied with how IEBC conducted the exercise.

Ojwang on the other hand said he would dismiss in its entirety the petition saying it was devoid of requisite supporting evidence.

Only 6 judges of the Supreme Court were present with Chief Justice David Maraga saying Justice Mohamed Ibrahim who was taken ill last week and is still recuperating in hospital.

IEBC lead Counsel Paul Muite said they will respect the ruling of the Court adding that it gives Kenyans another opportunity to elect their President.

Reacting to the ruling NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga said it’s a historic day for Kenya saying the ruling sets a precedent in Africa. He however said the opposition has no faith in IEBC which is expected to organize a fresh Presidential election.

