Three women poised to clinch gubernatorial seats

Three women are set to head county governments for the first time in the country’s history.

In Kitui County Charity Ngilu of NARC pulling a surprise to floor the incumbent Dr Julius Malombe of Wiper who came third behind the current Kitui senator David Musila.

And in Bomet county Deputy speaker Joyce Leboso of jubilee party overpowered Isaac Ruto of Chama cha Mashinani to emerge victorious.

And in Kirinyaga county jubilee candidate Ann Waiguru had a comfortable win over the NARK Kenya leader Martha Karua.

Kiraitu Murungi the current Meru senator will be the next governor of Meru county has he is headed victory after leading incumbent governor Peter Munya.

Other surprises include Kajiado County where former internal cabinet secretary Joseph ole Lenku of jubilee party is trouncing the incumbent David Nkindienye of ODM party.

Senatorial race

Cleophas Wakhungu of Amani National Congress is leading in the Kakamega senatorial race with 155,067 votes.

He is closely followed by the Kenya National Union of Nurses secretary General, Seth Panyako, who vied on an ODM ticket garnering 125,503 votes.

Mohamed Faki Mwinyihaji of Orange Democratic Movement is likely to replace Hassan Omar in Mombasa after garnering 109,639 votes.

Hazel Nyamoki Katana of Jubilee Party is in second position with 47,524 votes. In Vihiga county George Khaniri the incumbent who vied on an ANC party ticket is on his way to retain his seat as he leads with 71369 votes.

Johnson Sakaja the jubilee senatorial candidate for Nairobi is leading with 684,088 votes against ODM’s Edwin Sifuna who is second with 567586 votes.

In Kisumu county Fredrick Outa is headed to the senate after garnering 317314 votes against his rival James Ogoda’s 49117 votes.

By KBC Radio Reporters