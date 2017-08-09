Tuju: ‘In this process it is Kenya that must win’

Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has Wednesday asked Kenyans to remain calm as results for the presidential position continues to trickle in from different parts of the country.

He has also called on the NASA coalition leaders to desist from issuing statements that may cause unnecessary tension in the country considering the charged campaigns that were experienced during the campaign period.

Tuju has however expressed his excitement with the results so far.

“We are very delighted that very many Kenyans have decided to move to the side of President Uhuru Kenyatta.” He said

According to him unlike in 2013 the president had this time round performed better in areas that were perceived to be NASA stronghold. This he says showed that the president had been embraced by Kenyans from every part of the country.

“We have performed extremely well in some of the areas this president didn’t perform well in (before). In this process it is Kenya that must win.” He added.

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta continues to lead in the presidential ballot as results continued to trickle in with Kenyatta garnering 7708834 votes representing 54.43% of the total votes cast so far. Kenyatta is closely followed by Nasa flag bearer Raila Odinga with 6,332,685 votes representing 44.71% of the total votes cast.

Others are Joseph Nyagah with 35,197 votes, Mohammed Dida, 31,704 and John Ekuru Aukot with 25,183 votes. Others are Japheth Kalyu 10,796, Shakhalakwha Jirongo 10,512 and Michael Mwaura with 8, 285 votes.

The number of rejected votes are 378,858.

Elsewhere, in Kisumu country women representative contest, Rozaah Buyu of ODM is currently leading at 90 percent of the total cast votes, Grace Akumu of The Citizens Convention Party comes at a distant second position at 10 percent.

In trans-Nzoia women rep position Janet Nangabo Wanyama of Jubilee Party is leading with 40 percent followed closely by Ford Kenya candidate Christine Soita with 33 percent.

Independent candidate Dorothy Cherop Mikis comes third with 20 622 votes. And in Narok County Roselinda Soipan Tuya of Jubilee is currently at the lead with 42.50 percent of the total votes, Rebecca Noonaishi Tonkei of ODM comes second with 28. 56 percent of the total cast votes.

We will continue updating you as the results unfold…