Uhuru meets religious leaders and envoys ahead of poll

President Uhuru Kenyatta maintains that elections must be held on the date announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Speaking after meeting with envoys and religious leaders Uhuru said a date beyond the 17th would interfere with national examinations and the academic calendar.

NASA is on record saying IEBC didn’t consult them before setting the date alleging that Government had was involved in the same.

Uhuru insists elections will take place on the 17th of October assuring envoys and religious leaders of his commitment to a free and fair election.

Uhuru who has already hit the ground running to mobilize support for a second time said the Country shall not be held at ransom by a section of leaders, and called on all parties involved to respect the decision of IEBC.

The President will take his campaigns to West Pokot, Bungoma and Uasin Gishu counties beginning Thursday, as he seeks to consolidate support in some of this areas where he was elected unanimously.

On Friday, the President will be in Kericho and Nakuru counties before wraping up his first round of campaigns on Saturday with a meet-the-people tour of Nairobi County.

Meanwhile Government spokesman Eric Kiraithe has cautioned politicians against inciting members of the public through spreading hate messages.

Kiraithe says the continued vitriol on social media over the Supreme Court verdict will divide the country, urging the Supreme Court to move with speed to avail the