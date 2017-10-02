Uhuru: No one will be allowed to stifle Kenyans’ voice

President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday said no one will be allowed to stifle Kenyans’ right to express their will through the ballot box, saying protests will not stop the October 26 fresh polls.

The President urged Members of Parliament to proceed with the proposed amendments to the electoral laws, saying that was a sure way of sealing loopholes that could subvert the will of the people.

“For those legislators who are here, continue with the work and expedite the process so that we can have elections where no one will doubt who the winner is,” the Head of State said.

He added: “There is nothing wrong for Members of Parliament to change the electoral laws so as to ensure that there is no room for any individual or institution to overturn the supreme will of the people,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State spoke Monday when he addressed more than 15,000 women grassroots leaders, the largest gathering of women witnessed at State House, Nairobi, before.

The women grassroots leaders, who assured the President that they will mobilise Kenyans from all corners of the country, were drawn from all the 47 counties, including the opposition stronghold of Nyanza.

President Kenyatta reminded opposition leader Raila Odinga that the Supreme Court ruled that the fresh presidential election should be held within 60 days and conducted by the electoral agency IEBC, asking him to stop the selective adherence to the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Am telling our competitors that, just like you celebrated the ruling that nullified the August 8 presidential elections, also celebrate the part which says that elections should be held within 60 days and also respect the part that says that IEBC will oversee the exercise,” the President said.

President Uhuru assured the women leaders that Jubilee will remain steadfast in advancing their welfare, citing the provision of free maternity, the increased implementation of water projects, enhance Women Enterprise Fund and the allocation of 30 per cent of all Government tenders to women, youth and people with disability among other pro-women initiatives.

As proof of the Jubilee’s commitment to empowering women, President Kenyatta pointed out that he has appointed five women Cabinet Secretaries to the key ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defence, Public Service, Labour and Environment.

He said there are 15 women Principal Secretaries in his administration as well as over 15 ambassador representing Kenya abroad.

“We will continue to put women at the centre of our plans and agenda to transform the country,” President Kenyatta told the meeting that was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

Deputy President Ruto said the women of Kenya have a reason to support President Kenyatta because Jubilee has proved to be the party that has given priority to their welfare.

The DP said with the support of the women in Kenya, President Kenyatta was set to beat the opposition leader by a larger margin in the October 26 fresh polls.

The Deputy President said Jubilee will remain focused on promoting peace and unity, saying Kenyans should shun the opposition which is bent on dividing the country on tribal lines.

Women leaders who attended the meeting included Governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and Joyce Laboso (Bomet), MPs Sophia Abdi (Ijara), Naomi Shaban (Taveta), Janet Teiyaa (Women Rep, Kajiado), Fatuma Dullo (Senator, Isiolo) and Margaret Kamar (Senator, Uasin Gishu) among others.

The women assured President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy that they will launch an aggressive door-to-door campaign that will ensure a resounding victory for the President on October 26.

The meeting was also attended by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Senator Johnson Sakaja among others.