Uhuru returns to Maasai land as he wraps up Jubilee campaigns

President Uhuru Kenyatta Saturday returned to Maasai land in just two days to consolidate the Maa votes for Jubilee before he wrapped up his re-election campaigns ahead of the polls on Tuesday.

President Kenyatta, accompanied by the Deputy President William Ruto, took his campaigns to Ongata Rongai, Kiserian, Matasia and Ngong towns in Kajiado County where he chided opposition leader Raila Odinga for preaching ethnic hate at the expense of uniting Kenyans.

“People who preach hate and disunity cannot be trusted with the leadership of the country. That is why we are appealing to all Kenyans to choose the path of progress and peace by voting six-piece for Jubilee,” President Kenyatta said.

The President, who addressed huge rallies in the four towns before proceeding for his final rally at Afraha stadium in Nakuru County, urged Kenyans to reject the politics of division and ethnic hate propagated by the opposition and instead embrace peace and harmony.

“Vote for Jubilee to entrench peace, unity and progress. The opposition has proved that it has no intention to improve the lives of Kenyans apart from advancing its selfish interests,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta said it was wrong for the opposition leader to threaten that non-locals would be forced out of Kajiado County to “return to their home”.

“Kajiado is a cosmopolitan county and no one has a right to threaten others with eviction,” President Kenyatta said.

He added: “There are many people who have been born here and know no other home apart from Kajiado. They have a right to live in peace,” said President Kenyatta.

The President pointed out that the thought of dividing communities was the brainchild of an opposition that is devoid of a development agenda and the only way to ensure progress is not derailed is by voting for the Jubilee.

President Kenyatta emphasized that the Jubilee Party’s main focus is to unite all Kenyans so as to build a strong nation.

In all the four populous towns, excited residents came out in huge numbers to received the President and assured him of their support.

Highlighting his administration’s delivery track record in the last four-and-a-half years, President Kenyatta said he has laid the foundation for the country’s economic take off through investment in projects that are lifting the lives of Kenyans and is ready to take Kenya to the next level in development once he wins his second term.

“Jubilee stands for peace, unity and progress. On Tuesday go and cast your vote and then return to your house to continue with your normal life. Let no one intimidate you. We have taken measures to ensure your safety,” said President Kenyatta.

The President said although Kajiado County is home to the Maasai, the community has embraced and lived with other Kenyan communities harmoniously and should not allow the opposition to plant seeds of hate.

“In 2007, it is Kajiado County which – although cosmopolitan – the residents remained peaceful and lived together as Kenyans. I urge you to maintain the same spirit this year,” said the President.

President Kenyatta said he is seeking a second term to extend benefits to Kenyans including implementation of free secondary education that will ensure no Kenyan child is denied basic education from class one to form four as well as expanding the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to cover mothers who deliver in public hospitals and their new borns for one year.

Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Joseph Ole Lenku led other party aspirants in assuring the President that residents of Kajiado will continue co-exist peaceful even as the electioneering period comes to an end.

They said Kajiado residents would wake up early to cast their votes in favour of Jubilee and return to their homes to wait for results.

Just yesterday, President Kenyatta was in Suswa, Narok County, where Maa community elders and church leaders from seven counties endorsed his re-election bid.

Deputy President William Ruto, who accompanied the President, said the only way to ensure Kenyans continue benefiting from transformational projects is by coming out in large numbers on Tuesday to vote for Jubilee.