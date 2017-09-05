Uhuru, Ruto tours Kajiado County ahead of fresh poll

President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed claims by NASA that the government influenced IEBC’s decision to schedule the fresh Presidential election on 17th of October 17th.

The president who was campaigning in Kajiado County says he was also not consulted by IEBC but is ready to go to the ballot, exuding confidence he will trounce NASA leader Raila Odinga in the repeat poll.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was on the campaign trail for the third time after the nullification of his win by the Supreme Court on Friday said it is the mandate of IEBC to announce the election date and any concern that a political player wasn’t consulted is baseless and not supported in law.

President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto have now accused Raila of fanning animosity by making reckless statements as well as inciting Kenyans against the IEBC team.

The duo insists that they won the August 8th election and have called out on their supporters to come out in their numbers to validate their election.

Earlier the President and his Deputy hosted a delegation from Western Kenya led by Water CS Eugene Wamalwa, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, chief whip Benjamin Washiali, former Budalangi MP Ababu Namwamba, Cyrus Jirongo among others to mobilize support in the region.

The Jubilee team accused NASA of seeking to make political capital out of their concerns on the Supreme Court ruling saying the president’s remarks never targeted any particular community.

President Kenyatta promised to reach out to everyone in the country as his administration was keen on developing the country.

The Leaders pledged support for President Kenyatta in the upcoming elections.