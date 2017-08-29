Uhuru’s lawyers say presidential petition lacks merit

Hearing of the Presidential petition at the Supreme Court entered day two Tuesday with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s lawyers calling for the dismissal of Raila Odinga’s petition for lack merit.

Through his legal team, President Kenyatta said Raila was trying to invalidate an election that was valid.

For close to three hours President Uhuru’s legal team led by Fred Ngatia poked holes into Raila’s petition arguing that it raises no substantive grounds and that it should be thrown out for lack of evidence.

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi says the request by NASA presidential candidate Raila to overturn the outcome of the August 8 election was hollow, as he had not provided sufficient grounds that would warrant invalidation of the poll outcome.

The President’s legal team however was put to task by the bench to defend the presidential results following claims by Raila that votes cast in the presidential election were more than those cast for governors and MPs in some regions.

NASA legal team maintains that the electoral Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati announced the election winner despite having not received all form 34As from all the 290 constituencies.

During the session, Attorney General Githu Muiga and LSK representative Stephen Mwenesi who are friends of the court, sharply differed on the reliance on Constitution and the Elections Act while considering the petition before the court.

Meanwhile, the audit report of the IEBC servers and forms 34 A and 34 B used in the transmission of the results as well as GPRS location of KIEMS kits from the 40,883 polling stations is expected to be presented to the Supreme Court Tuesday evening.

The 7 judge bench pushed the 5pm deadline to 7pm following concerns raised by the petitioners earlier in the day, accusing IEBC of allegedly declining to grant them access to scrutinize the servers.

In their defense the independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission dismissed the claims stating that the server was located in Europe and the commission was undertaking logistical arrangements to secure sensitive data before granting access for the logs.

