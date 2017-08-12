UK congratulates Kenya for turning out in high numbers

The UK Minister for Africa, Rory Stewart OBE MP has congratulated the Kenyan people for turning out in such high numbers during the election day 8th of August.

In His statement, the UK called on all Kenyans and international partners to continue to work together in the spirit of peace, partnership and democracy.

“We urge all political parties and candidates to remember that Kenya and Kenyans matter more than any candidate, party or election, and to refrain from any actions or statements which could heighten tensions whilst the country awaits the vote outcome. Any disputes should be addressed through the established resolution mechanisms, in line with Kenya’s constitution” He said.

“We look forward to continuing to work together as friends and partners.” He added.

Meanwhile, the just concluded general election has seen thousands of votes spoilt with the rejected presidential votes standing at 401,003 as at Friday evening.

The Chairman of Kenya National Commission on Human Rights Kagwiria Mbogori in says the high number of rejected votes was as a result of new voters who had not gone through the voting process before, saying that civic education was important especially in rural areas.

The Head of the European Union Election Observation Mission to Kenya, Marietje Schaake on Thursday spoke during a press conference in Nairobi and stated that there was need to look into the issue of the spoilt votes since the number was alarming.

IEBC on Thursday said that they had noted the outstanding number of the rejected votes and would be looking into the matter once the election process is over.

