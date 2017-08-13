UN chief António Guterres calls for dialogue to defuse tension

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres is urging opposition leaders led by Raila Odinga who are disputing the election results to address election-related disputes through the relevant constitutionally mandated institutions.

In a statement, Guterres emphasized the need for dialogue between the winners and the losers to defuse tensions.

The secretary general said the United Nations, in close collaboration with the African Union and other multilateral and bilateral partners, is fully engaged with Kenya’s political leadership and relevant stakeholders to facilitate the successful conclusion of the electoral process.

At the same time the Secretary-General took note of the results of the presidential election in Kenya, and of the announcement by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of Uhuru Kenyatta as President-elect.

He also congratulated the people of Kenya for their peaceful participation in the elections.

Congratulatory messages

Meanwhile, world leaders continue sending their congratulatory messages to President Uhuru Kenyata on his re-election following the August 8 General Election.

The United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson congratulated President elect Uhuru Kenyatta and commended Kenyans for turning out in large numbers to cast their votes and for keeping peace throughout the voting process.

Johnson further assured that Britain will continue working closely with Kenya which he described as a longstanding friend and ally. He urged Kenyans to maintain peace and work together in nation building while underscoring the importance of unity in building a prosperous nation.

Muslim leaders call for peace

A section of Muslim leaders in Mombasa under the aegis of ‘Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaa’ is calling on Kenyans to avoid post-election violence and live in harmony.

The leaders called for calm and urged politicians and their supporters who are aggrieved to accept the outcome of the elections to enable the country to move on.

The Muslim clerics led by East Africa Sufi Council chairman Sheikh Abdulkadir Al-Ahdal said voters exercised their political rights independently on Tuesday and should not be subjected to suffering on account of the election outcome.

The cleric said it is paramount for leaders across the political divide to help keep the situation peaceful after the polls so that the country could remain united and move on.

He said politicians need to remain calm and resolute in dealing with the aftermath of the high stakes election to help safeguard the unity of the nation. They urged the youth not to allow themselves to be pawns in the political rivalry and cause chaos that will not add value to the social, economic and political development of the country.

Losers file petitions

A number of candidates who lost in the just concluded election have expressed their intention to file petitions in court.