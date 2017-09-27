United we will win again, President tells Jubilee

President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday told delegates from the Jubilee Party and its affiliates that they should remain united and focused to ensure an even larger victory in fresh presidential elections due on October 26.

“We are ready for the fresh election. Am sure we will win with even a bigger margin as we all work as a team,” said the President.

He told the delegates to work hard to ensure Jubilee succeeds to continue with its transformative agenda for all Kenyans.

The President, who was joined by Deputy President William Ruto, said Jubilee and its affiliate parties were competing against opponents who are busy trying to create a non conducive political environment laced with tribal animosity.

“I know by working together we will win and implement the Jubilee transformative agenda of uniting Kenyans, constructing roads and other activities aimed at improving the livelihoods of our people,” said the President.

He said Jubilee is clear on what it wants to achieve for Kenyans unlike its opponents who thrive in divisive and tribal politics.

“We don’t want abusive, divisive and tribal politics. We know we have an agenda to unite and bring Kenyans together, build roads and improve the general welfare of our citizens,” said the President.

He said after the fresh election, Jubilee will be vindicated as a party that stands for the interests of all Kenyans.

“You will see people standing strong because of the type of politics which we believe in, of propagating policies which will ensure Kenya stands strong,” said President Kenyatta.

The Deputy President said Jubilee Party is now working on strategies aimed at increasing and also securing its electoral majority.

It is for this reason, said the Deputy President, that the party would work with all those who did not succeed in their bids for elective seats, to ensure the party emerges victorious with more votes than it did in the August 8th poll.

“We want to approach this election of October 26 with sufficient information,” said the Deputy President who pointed out that President Kenyatta won the August 8 polls fairly.

He said Jubilee wants to ensure it has credible and able party agents who understand the voting process to secure victory for its presidential Candidate.

“We must grow our numbers by persuading those who didn’t vote for us. We must be selfless, we must be magnanimous. Let’s bring everybody in this mission. Let us make sure we are one team,” the Deputy President urged the delegates.

Also in attendance were former Governors John Mruttu (Taita Taveta), Peter Munya (Meru), Moses Akaranga (Vihiga), Hussein Dado (Tana River) and former Wiper Party chairman who was also Kitui Gubernatorial Candidate David Musila.