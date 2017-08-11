US ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec has called on Kenyans to remain calm and maintain peace as the electoral process comes to a close.

Addressing the media at Bomas of Kenya Friday morning, Godec said any disputes arising from the poll should be addressed through the constitutional laid down procedures.

He appealed to the leaders across the political divide to take responsibility and show leadership to ensure the country remains peaceful.

The US ambassador noted that no election in the world is perfect but the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission- IEBC tried its best to supervise a free, fair and credible election despite the challenges.

Meanwhile, the European Union has said IEBC should be allowed to conclude its work because it is the only institution mandated by law to declare the presidential results.

In a statement by Federica Mogherini, the high representative, the EU said it expects NASA claims of malpractice to be thoroughly investigated.

They further said any challenge to the final results should be channeled through the constitutionally mandated judicial mechanisms.

Kenyans went to the polls on Tuesday 8th August to elect their leaders in an exercise that has been hailed as smooth and peaceful.

The electoral body has since been counting and tallying the results, with the declaration of the winners expected today – Friday.

The presidential incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta has held a strong lead since the electronic results started trickling in amid claims that IEBC’s electronic system had been hacked.

NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka claimed that the IEBC system was manipulated to favour the ruling party and questioned the authenticity of the presidential result.

