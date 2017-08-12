Various leaders send congratulatory messages to President Uhuru

Various leaders have sent congratulatory messages to President Uhuru Kenyatta on his re-election for a second term in office.

Rwanda’s Paul Kagame congratulated President Kenyatta for a successful election and the trust Kenyans have placed on him.

Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni said he hoped President Kenyatta would continue with the task of promoting unity and development in Kenya. He said under his leadership, Kenya had continued to be a key regional, economic, peace and security partner.

President John Magufuli of Tanzania has also congratulated President Kenyatta on his re-election. Magufuli wished Kenyatta success in his second term as president, in an early morning tweet Saturday.

Namibia’s Hage Geingob also congratulated President Kenyatta in his victory by putting Kenya first. Somalia’s president Mohammed Farmaajo also congratulated Kenyatta for his re-election. Burundi’s president Pierre Nkurunziza congratulated president Kenyatta saying he is looking forward to strengthen relationship of the both countries.

Others who congratulated president Kenyatta was Former Tanzania Prime Minister Edward Lowassa? who said Kenyans have spoken that they have confidence in his leadership.

Locally, on her twitter account First Lady Margret Kenyatta also congratulated the president. Foreign affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed and her tourism counterpart Najib Balala congratulated President Kenyatta and his Deputy President William Ruto for a well-deserved Second term.

Council of Governors Chairman Josphat Nanok also sent a congratulatory message saying working together with the National Government will enable effective delivery of devolved services.

Uhuru celebrations

Jubilee supporters across the country braved the cold weather Friday evening to celebrate the victory of President Uhuru Kenyatta in the just concluded general election.

Singing and dancing kicked off shortly after IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati declared President Kenyatta the winner trouncing his closest rival, National Super Alliance candidate, Raila Odinga.

In Gatundu South Constituency, President Kenyatta’s rural home, residents gathered at social places, homes and inside electronic shops to follow events happening at Bomas of Kenya but immediately he was declared the winner, the supporters started singing and dancing, terming president Kenyatta as a God chosen leader.

In Kajiado County, Jubilee, especially youths, took to the streets in most towns in the county to celebrate his re-election for the better part of the night.

The celebrations were peaceful with police officers keeping vigil to ensure the situation didn’t get out hand.

The supporters challenged President Kenyatta to serve Kenyans regardless of their political stand. They also lauded the IEBC for conducting what they termed as credible elections.

In Naivasha, Molo and Gilgil, it was also song and dance as residents expressed their emotions. Motorists were forced to join the celebrating crowd with no acts of lawlessness reported.

In Hola town, Tana River County, Jubilee supporters defied the curfew orders to pour into the streets to celebrate. Labour Party leader, Ababu Namwamba led thousands of Budalang’i residents in celebrating President Uhuru’s victory.

Ababu urged the opposition to concede defeat and accept the verdict by IEBC, which the opposition NASA is disputing.

By Micheal Njuguna

