Vote counting underway across the country

Voting in most polling stations came to end at the 5pm closing time provided for by law.



Counting of votes is currently underway in various polling stations and results have started trickling in.

However, voting will continue at polling stations where voters were still queuing by 5pm and in at least 300 polling centres across the country where there were delays occasioned by logistical challenges as a result of adverse weather conditions.

Some of the stations include those in Wajir, Eldas, Isiolo, Dadaab, Borabu, and Fafi constituencies which had earlier experienced technical hitches.

There were also delays in distribution of election material in Turkana, Baringo and Samburu Counties due to heavy downpour.

During a media brief by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson, Wafula Chebukati said “ polling centers that opened at 6am have closed, voters in the queue by 5pm will be allowed to vote”.

He further said time will be compensated for polling stations that opened late.

Chebukati assured that security will be provided for the polling stations that will ran till late at night.

As voting comes to a close Election observer Group ELOG claims that over 98 percent of polling stations permitted observers to participate in the exercise.

Speaking to the press on behalf of Election observers Group Josphine Mong’are said some observers were denied access to the polling station by presiding officers who demanded for oaths of secrecy for observers and stamped IEBC letters.

She said a few observers had their phones confiscated on arrival to their assigned polling stations.

Echoing the same sentiments was Lattif shabban from the Muslims Council of Kenya who observed that there was late arrival of materials in some polling stations across the country with more cases reported in Meru County.

Reporting by KBC Reporters

