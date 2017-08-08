Voting process moving smoothly in Narok County

The process of voting in Narok County began smoothly with many stations witnessing early long queues.

The largest polling center in the county, Masikonde Primary school that has over 8, 500 voters and 12 streams was flooded by 6am when the station was officially opened.

The residents who spoke to KNA said they were contented by the way the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was handling the process.

Ann Wangui, a resident of Majengo area said she woke early to vote for leaders she hope will boost development in the county.

“This is my first time to vote and I was here by 6:30am because I want to exercise my democratic rights,” she said.

Washingtong Isiachi asked Narok residents to maintain peace even after the elections saying the person who will be voted by majority people should carry the day and help in promoting peace.

“We are here to exercise our democratic rights, we pray that the leaders we choose today will be promote peace and development.

Narok County Deputy IEBC elections manager John Saoli confirmed all the polling stations in the county had received the polling kits and the process had begun well.

He confirmed they have not received complain from any station so far, the process began as expected and continuing well,” he said.

Narok County has six constituencies namely Narok North, Narok South, Narok West, Narok East, Emurrua Dikirr and Kilgoris constituencies.

It has 341, 000 registered voters distributed, 30 wards and 752 polling stations.

Narok North has the highest number of registered voters totaling 77, 455 with six wards and 162 polling stations.

The smallest ward in terms of voter registration is Emurrua Dikirr with 35, 531 voters and 75 polling stations.

Those contesting for the gubernatorial position include Samuel Tunai (Jubilee), Joseph Musuni (ODM) and Patrick Ntutu (Chama Cha Mashinani).

The senatorial seat has attracted four candidates namely: Nkoidilla Ole Lankas (Jubilee), Thomas Maitai (Independent), Ledama Ole Kina (ODM) and Alfred Kimining (National Vision Party).

Those vying for the County Women Representative include Roselinda Soipan (Jubilee), Rebecca Tonkei (ODM), Lydia Masikonde (Chama Cha Mashinani), Agnes Businei (Independent), Edna Chepkirui (Independent), Nyamalo Nkumum (Kanu), Ekantoi Sirere (ANC) and Josephine Kuluo (Maendeleo Chap Chap).