The voting process in various polling stations in Kiambu County is going on smoothly despite the cold weather.

In Mutomo primary school in Gatundu South, where president Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to cast his ballot this morning,voting started smoothly at 6.am.

Security has been beefed up in and outside the polling station as no one is been allowed to idle around after voting.

Residents have hailed the move by independent electoral and boundaries commission to reduce the long cues which were witnessed in 2013 general elections.

Meanwhile, long queues are witnessed in most polling stations across the country with thousands of Kenyans bracing morning cold to cast their ballot.

Voters in Various polling stations across the country lined up as early as 3am with majority of them stayed awake overnight eagerly to vote for their respective leaders and proceed home to wait for the outcome.

Kenyans will be voting for the president, governors, Member of Parliament, the Senate, Women representatives as well as Members of the county Assembly –MCAs.

The voting exercise which kicked off at 6am Tuesday and will be concluded at 5pm in the evening and will be concluded at 5 pm in the evening.

Kisumu protests

Close to 300 residents of Kisumu town who were still uncertain whether or not they will participate in Tuesday’s election stormed the IEBC offices to demand clearance to vote.

The frustrated voters, armed with their identification cards and IEBC voter’s cards, pitched camp outside the IEBC county office demanding to be addressed by the electoral agency’s county coordinator John Lorionokou.

They allege they have been “intentionally” denied to vote and demand that the man in charge of elections in the county help them get clearance.

They claimed efforts to get help from Huduma Centre, where most of them registered as voters, had failed to bear any fruits despite making several trips to the centralized services provider.

However, Lorionokou said the matter could not be settled at the county level and sent them back to the sub-county tallying centre, where they claimed to have also been turned away.

