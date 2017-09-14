The national super alliance says it will not engage the Electoral and Boundaries Commission anymore over the fresh Presidential election.

The Alliance which has set preconditions that IEBC must fulfill for it to take part in the October 17th repeat poll says it will only engagement IEBC through an open national stakeholder dialogue.

The opposition has demanded for the removal from office of IEBC officials among the CEO Ezra Chiloba who they blame for the irregularities in the August 8th election.

NASA principal Musalia Mudavadi says the current IEBC leadership cannot be entrusted with managing the repeat poll, reiterating they will boycott the elections if the secretariat is not restructured.

Their continued condemnation of Chiloba has however attracted criticism in equal measure, with a section of western MPs led by National assembly’s majority whip Benjamin Washiali and Democratic Party Leader Joseph Munyao calling for politicians to respect independent institutions.

Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has dared the opposition to boycott the October 17th repeat Presidential election by officially writing to the IEBC expressing their unwillingness to participate.