Eleven suspects in Kshs 468m NYS case discharged on request from DPP

Former National Youth Service (NYS) Deputy Director-General Sammy Muchuki is among 11 suspects discharged by court in the 468 million shillings graft case on request from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

However, the trial has been adjourned to Tuesday because two suspects were not aware of the trial namely Bernard Masika and Charles Makau.

The court was set to start receiving evidence today (Monday) in the case against former Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo and 43 others.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) made the application to withdraw the charges against the 11 but no reasons were given to trial magistrate Peter Ooko.

However, the lawyer of one of the accused persons Dunstan Omari has faulted the move by the DPP accusing the prosecution of rushing to prosecute cases without sufficient evidence.

Those discharged include Michuki, Rodgers Nzioka a senior accountant, Simon Kanyi, Stephen Riungu Muchai, Josephat Njoroge, Lucas Otieno and Timothy Kiplagat among others.

Following the move, the court directed their cash bail and sureties be refunded to them.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has arraigned a clearing and forwarding agent in court for evading taxes amounting to more than 97 million shillings.

Dickson Ogola appeared before Milimani Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot facing 12 counts of tax evasion.

On the first count, the accused was charged with fraudulent evasion of duty payment amounting to 60,346,144 shillings contrary to Section 203 (e) of the East African Community Customs Management Act of 2004.

According to the charge sheet Ogola and an accomplice manipulated invoices for 66 customs entries between January 2012 and August 2018 leading to the loss of revenue. Ogola further faces another 11 counts of making 63 false customs declarations leading to loss of tax revenue to the tune of 36,870,838 shillings.

Ogola denied all the charges and was released on a one million shillings bond with a surety of a similar amount or a 500,000 shillings cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on 21st January and heard on 30th January, 2019 respectively.