Eliud Kipchoge nominated for 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards

World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge is among six sportsmen who will be in contention for the 2018 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award.

Kipchoge, fresh from being crowned Kenya’s Male Sports Personality of the year, will be up against an elite lineup that includes Balon d’Or winner Luka Modric, Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton and Los Angeles Forward LeBron James.

Often considered the greatest marathoner of all time, 34 year old Eliud Kipchoge has a dazzling 2018 season that saw him break the marathon world record by an impressive 1 min 20 secs in Berlin in September in a time of 2 hrs 1 min 39 secs.

The Olympic champion has now won 11 of the 12 marathons he has entered, and was named the 2018 IAAF Athlete of the Year.

On his part, Luka Modric won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball for best player as Croatia reached the final for the first time.

He was named UEFA Player of the Year, after being vital in Real Madrid’s record 12th Champions League, as well as being crowned FIFA’s Best Player of the Year.

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton also had a splendid 2018, winning his fifth world title to move level with Legend Juan Manuel Fangio in the all-time list, and just two behind Michael Schumacher.

Also on the list is LA Lakers forward Lebron James, Paris St Germain Forward Kylian Mbappe and World Number 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic. Mbappe inspired the French National team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup title, while Djokovic, back in action after elbow surgery, w won his fourth Wimbledon in 2018, his first Grand Slam victory since the French Open in 2016.

The winners will be unveiled at the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco on February 18.