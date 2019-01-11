Embakasi South, Ugenya by-elections set for 5th April

Written By: Purity Musau
287

Elections
KBC_Facebook-728x90

Voters in Ugenya and Embakasi South will take to the ballot on April 5, 2019.

This follows the declaration of vacancies in the offices of Member of the National Assembly for Embakasi South and Ugenya Constituencies and Member for Lelan Ward in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Also Read  Laikipia Governor commits to fighting human-wildlife conflict

In a gazette notice dated January 11, 2019, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) also gave political parties until January 21, 2019 to submit primaries names.

Also Read  Residents hold demo over poor health services at Cherangany hospital

In September last year, IEBC received writs of election from the Speaker of the National Assembly for the two Constituencies after the Supreme Court nullified elections of Christopher Karan (Ugenya) and Julius Mawathe (Embakasi South).

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

Karan’s poll victory was nullified over irregularities during the election whereas that of Mawathe was quashed following an appeal by his rival Irshad Sumra of ODM.

Also Read  Government to distribute 24 million textbooks to primary schools
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR