Embakasi South, Ugenya by-elections set for 5th April

Voters in Ugenya and Embakasi South will take to the ballot on April 5, 2019.

This follows the declaration of vacancies in the offices of Member of the National Assembly for Embakasi South and Ugenya Constituencies and Member for Lelan Ward in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

In a gazette notice dated January 11, 2019, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) also gave political parties until January 21, 2019 to submit primaries names.

In September last year, IEBC received writs of election from the Speaker of the National Assembly for the two Constituencies after the Supreme Court nullified elections of Christopher Karan (Ugenya) and Julius Mawathe (Embakasi South).

Karan’s poll victory was nullified over irregularities during the election whereas that of Mawathe was quashed following an appeal by his rival Irshad Sumra of ODM.