Embu security team on the spot over Mwea killings

Embu security team is in the spot over the Mwea killings a month ago that led to the death of one person who succumbed to gunshot wounds.

Leaders led by former Mbeere South MP Mutava Musyimi and area MCAs have called for investigations and if possible prosecution of Embu security heads for perpetrating shooting of innocent lives that was witnessed at the Mwea scheme.

Speaking in Mwanjo village, Makima ward in Mbeere during the burial of 20 year old Kennedy Muvevi who succumbed to a gunshot wound during the Mwea scheme skirmishes accused Embu county commissioner and Mbeere south deputy county commissioner of directing police to shoot innocent Kenyans.

Mutava reiterated that it’s the work of the government to protect it’s people but those supposed to oversee the mandate are the ones making inhumane directives of shooting people.

Makima MCA Philip Nzangi decried over the damage police did that led to the loss of an innocent youth like Muvevi while others remain in critical conditions at the hospital with their fate still unknown.

He added that the county commissioner and her deputy from Mbeere south should take personal responsibility for the damage caused to the residents of Mwea.

Mwea MCA Harrison Mwaluko questioned why Mwea scheme subdivision would lead to and deaths and injuries of innocent Kenyans and yet other schemes have been sub divided before in a peaceful manner in the past.

He called on the interior ministry to immediately transfer Mbeere deputy county commissioner Beverly Oporwa who he says has been the cause of all the unrest witnessed at the Mwea scheme of the period she has been in charge of the area.

Kathonzweni MCA Francis Mutungi called on interior CS Fred Matiang’i to order investigations into the shootings ordered by the security heads adding that they have failed in their mandate and can no longer be trusted with the security docket.

The agitated Mutungi those found culpable should face the full force of the law in order for the people of Mwea to get justice.