Equity Bank CEO feted at this year’s African Banker Awards

Equity Group Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer, Dr. James Mwangi emerged as the Banker of the Year during this year’s African Banker Awards held Tuesday during a prestigious Gala Dinner in Busan, South Korea.

The win was as a result of his efforts in driving the growth of Equity Bank through a series of innovations and diversified investment channels.

Equity Bank also shrugged off strong competition from four other nominees to win the coveted African Bank of the Year Award.

The award goes to the bank in Africa that has demonstrated a high performance, having considerably changed the banking landscape by reaching out to new customers, offering new services, adopting inclusiveness by bringing the unbanked into the banking space, making use of new technologies, and helping to drive growth through a stronger financial sector.

Dr. Mwangi noted that the Bank will continue championing the social-economic transformation of the people of Africa through financial inclusion, shared prosperity, innovation and technology.

On his part, Publisher of African Banker Mr. Omar Ben Yedder, said: “The winners of the African Banker Awards reflect the innovation and energy within Africa’s banking market. The categories that most catch my eye are the Deals of the year and the one on Innovation in Banking. They reflect the true energy and vigour of the banking sector. I cannot stress enough though the important role financial services have to play to drive the development of the continent.”

The win comes days after Equity Group Plc won 22 awards during this year’s 2018 Think Business Banking Awards and 5 awards during The Banker Africa (EA) Awards.