Equity boss Mwangi appointed IFC Global Advisor

Equity Group Chief Executive Officer Dr. James Mwangi has been appointed to the International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) board as an economic advisor.

The IFC is the financial wing of the World Bank that offers investment, advisory, and asset-management services to encourage private-sector development in developing countries.

Dr Mwangi will attend the first meeting in April 2018 to discuss the impact of disruptive technology and ways to accelerate market creation.

IFC Vice president Hans Peter Lankes hailed the appointment stating that Mwangi’s role will add significant value to how IFC executes its mission.

“We believe you can add significant value to how we execute our mission,” and further states that the new IFC Strategy 3.0 “puts a premium on sound economic and strategic advice,” Lankes said.

The appointment of Dr Mwangi adds to his list of global roles of honour and international service as a strategic entrepreneur.

“That we are now recognized among global giants in innovation and subject of study in sustainable models of growth and success in global universities is humbling,” said Dr Mwangi.

Dr. Mwangi is a celebrated African entrepreneur and named by the Financial Times as one of the top 50 thought leaders in emerging markets and among the top 20 most influential people in Africa.

Equity Bank has been recognized for adopting a successful disruptive digital strategy that utilizes modern technology.

Awards

Dr Mwangi won the 2012 Ernst & Young World Entrepreneur of the Year. The Africa Investor Awards also named him Africa CEO of the Year in 2015 and in 2009 and Innovation Leader of the Year 2012 while the African Banker named him African Banker of the year in 2010 and 2011.

He is the inaugural winner of the African Leader of the Year by the African Leadership Network and the Forbes Person of the Year 2012. He was named the Banker of the Year during the 4th Banker Africa – East Africa Awards 2017