Equity Group Founder and Chairman Peter Munga retires

Equity Group founder and Chairman Peter Munga has retired after 35 years of service.

Dr. Munga will now be replaced by Kenyan-American Vice Chairman David Ansell and the two will work collaboratively to ensure a smooth transition is completed by the time of the next AGM in 2019.

In a statement, Equity Group says Dr. Munga expressed desire to retire as he celebrates his 75th birthday.

“Dr. Munga who has been the Founder Chairman since 1984 expressed his desire to retire from the Board to mark his 35 years of service as he celebrates his 75th birthday. Dr. Munga and Mr. Ansell will work collaboratively to ensure a smooth transition is completed by the time of the next AGM in 2019” read a statement.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



In their tribute, the Board appreciated his long service, wisdom and leadership style which allowed them to discuss matters openly and candidly in an environment of trust. They further added that he had created an environment and strong governance structure with the ability to attract talent both at the Board level and at the executive level. “Dr. Peter Munga is the Founder Chairman of Equity and dedicated 35 years of his life to the leadership of the Board. The Board celebrated his leadership as one of full engagement, devotion, dedication and passion towards the Equity vision of transforming the lives and livelihoods of the people of Africa” the group said.

In his 35 years of outstanding service, Dr. Munga has led the bank through dynamic times in the banking industry, starting with its critical role in democratizing banking in Kenya and the region. He retires at a time when Equity Group is a market leader at its peak, having set a trend of winning national, regional and global awards and accolades.

In 2007, Equity won the Global Vision Award and was cited as a concept of the future that will shape the world economy.

In 2008, it was named the African Business of the Year by the African Business Council. In 2012, Equity Bank was recognized by Ernst and Young as the World Business Enterprise of the Year, while the CEO Dr. James Mwangi was named the World Entrepreneur of the Year.

For ten years in a row since 2007, Equity Bank has been named the Top Banking Superbrand in Kenya and in East Africa in 2008 and 2009. Moody’s rated the bank with Stable outlook with a global rating of B2 same as the sovereign rating of the Kenya Government in 2017.

Global Credit Rating Co. (GCR) rated the bank with an AA- for long-term and A1+ for short term, with a stable outlook reflecting the Group’s strong competitive position in Kenya’s banking industry in 2017-2018.