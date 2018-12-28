Esther Mutinda, Roselinda Asumwa to contend girls SOYA award

National under -20 volleyball player Esther Mutinda and tennis protege Roselinda Asumwa headline the list for the 2018 Soya most outstanding girl accolade in the schools category ahead of Safaricom Sports personality of the Year Awards next month in Mombasa.

The list of five, whose winner will be crowned during the Soya gala on January 11 at the iconic Fort Jesus, Mombasa, also has Kwale Girls’ striker Elizabeth Katungwa, Faith Wanyonyi of Moi Girls Kamusinga and hockey star Joan Anjao of Tigoi Girls.

Mutinda helped Kwathanze retain their national and East Africa volleyball title in another successful year, a fete that saw her voted the most valuable player at the Regional Games in Musanze, Rwanda.

Asumwa, who is a student at Ngomeni Secondary School, won both the lawn tennis national and East Africa girls’ singles titles this year.

Katungwa on the other hand was instrumental as her side claimed a historic double, winning both their first national and East Africa football titles.

She was voted the MVP at the nationals after emerging top scorer with seven goals.

She also scored the winning goal during the regional final against Kawempe Muslim of Uganda.

Tigoi Girls forward Anjao was the force behind her team’s silver medals at both the National and East Africa Games.

She was the top scorer at the nationals with eight goals. In the EA games, she walked away with the MVP accolade.