EU unveils value addition project for small holder farmers

The government in partnership with the European Union is investing 5.26 billion shillings in a value chain programme that will mainly target small scale farmers.

The seven year programme targets to enhance food security, create jobs, raise incomes and enhance market access.

The launch of AgriFI Kenya on Wednesday signified the intent of players in the agriculture sector to promote high development impact in this space.

The programme will be financed through the Kilimo Value Chain Challenge Fund and will introduce the financial blending mechanism which pulls together grants from development partners, with loans, equity investment or public financial guarantees, from both public and private financiers.

While speaking at the launch, Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Mwangi Kiunjuri expressed confidence in the programme’s ability to ensure sustainable food security and growth of agriculture, livestock and fisheries growth with more intensive farming systems in Kenya.

“This initiative speaks directly to Kenya’s Agriculture Sector Development Strategy for 2010 to 2020, our Second Medium Term Plan and the Medium Term Economic Framework for Agriculture. The programme targets small holder farmers, which is part of Vision 2030 for increased productivity and income from under utilised land. With this, we will be able to empower our smallholder farmers operating at a subsistence level to include them in a productive model that delivers maximum market outputs,” said the Cabinet Secretary.

The AgriFI Kenya programme is targeted towards contributing to productive climate resilient agriculture and community investments to safeguard productivity against climatic shocks.

It will build on the ongoing EU-supported Kenya Rural Development Programme and the Standards and Market Access Programme which have shown that limited access to finance, training and market integration of the smallholder farmers are the main obstacles to moving out of subsistence farming.

The primary target of this programme are the smallholder farmers, pastoralists and their groups who are occasional market players with the potential to become full players in specific value chains.

The agri-business actors are the strategic partners enabling smallholders’ integration into commercial farming within their specific value chain.

EU Ambassador to Kenya Stefano Dejak, while congratulating the partners for making the launch possible, observed that programmes such as AgriFI Kenya are the conduit for promoting innovation for the farmers and growth of the agriculture sector.

“As Kenya’s biggest development partner, the EU would like to see this programme put great impact on the national food production deficit and on the nutrition challenges Kenya has been facing. We want to see the country food sufficient, the population fed and ready to work to build their economy,” said the Ambassador.

Self Help Africa CEO Ray Jordan remarked on the huge untapped potential that Kenya’s agriculture sector has, noting that all players within the value chain need to oversee better agriculture planning, extension services, facilitating marketing and value chain development, food quality and safety inspection.

Partners in the AgriFI Kenya programme, officially known as the Support to Productive, Adapted and Market Integrated Smallholder Agriculture programme, are the European Union, Self Help Africa, Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO), Micro Enterprises Support Programme Trust (MESPT), Imani Development and Danida.