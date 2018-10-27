Ex-PS Itemere, MP Savula to be charged with Ksh122M scam

Lugari MP, Ayub Savula, is spending the weekend in police custody awaiting his arraignment in court on Monday following his arrest Friday night over alleged corruption linked to the Government Advertising Agency.

The MP was arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers and taken to the DCI Headquarters in Kiambu County.

According to the DCI, the MP was arrested for conspiring to steal Ksh122.3 million from the Ministry of Information, Communication, and Technology.

It is claimed that the Government Advertising Agency (GAA) paid over Ksh2.5 billion to 99 ghost companies and fake media houses.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



“The Government allocated Government Advertising Agency (GAA) funds for media advertisement by various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies. However, these funds were fraudulently paid to spurious media companies. The impact of corruption and siphoning of funds meant for the payment to the media houses have thus undermined the freedom and independence of media” said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji in a statement sent to the newsrooms.

GAA handles all advertising from government ministries and departments in both electronic and print media.

The DPP has further directed the prosecution of Sammy Ishiundu Itemere, who served as Principal Secretary at the ministry when the fraud was committed, director of government advertising agency Denis Kuko Chebitwey and 20 other suspects.

“I am further satisfied that Sammy Ishiundu Itemere, the then, Principal Secretary, State Department of Broadcasting and Telecommunications in the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology, approved fraudulent payments of Kshs.122, 335, 500/ to the aforementioned persons and companies,” said the DPP in a statement sent to the newsrooms.

According to the DPP, the embezzled funds were paid to Savula, Melody Gatwiri Ringera, and Hellen Jepkorir Kemboi, the directors of the Sunday Publishers Ltd, Melsav Company Ltd, Johnnewton Communications, the Express Media Group, No Burns Protection Agencies Ltd, Cross Continents Ventures Ltd and Shieldlock Ltd respectively.

The suspects will face charges of abuse of office, obtaining money by false pretenses, making a document without authority and aiding the Commission of a felony among others.