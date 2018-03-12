Expect heavy rainfall, weatherman warns

The Kenya Meteorological Service has asked Kenyans to brace for another spell of heavy rainfall throughout the week.

Counties in Western, Coast, Northern, Rift Valley, Central and Southeastern lowlands are expected to continue receiving heavy rainfall.

Counties which border Tanzania such as Narok, Kajiado, Taita Taveta and Kwale started experiencing moderate rainfall from Saturday.

The counties to be affected by the heavy rainfall include: Kisii, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, Migori, Kakamega, Kajiado, Nakuru, Kwale, Marsabit, Wajir, Isiolo, Turkana, Samburu, Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Muranga, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa, Lamu and TaitaTaveta.

The Weatherman is now urging residents in urban areas to be on the lookout for flash floods.

Last week the country witnessed heavy rainfall which the Meteorological Department says was off season rainfall.

The department says the onset of the long rains season of March through to May will begin in the third to the fourth week of March.

“Flood water may suddenly appear in places where it hasn’t rained heavily and can be deeper and fast-moving than it appears. Do not walk in moving water or drive through it” he warned adding “Please keep to safer grounds until the flooding subsides. Continue listening to local media as updates will be provided if conditions change significantly. Further advisories will be issued as we follow the progress of this weather event”.