Fall armyworms invade maize in Trans Nzoia

Fall armyworms have descended on maize farms in the north rift area with affected farmers appealing for help from county and the national government as well as development partners.

The invasion has seen some farmers opt for traditional methods and any available chemical to fight the Fall armyworms.

This coupled by a lack of market for maize from their last year’s crop, the farmers are staring at a bleak future.

Trans Nzoia which is the bread basket region of Kenya is on the edge, farmers have resorted to desperate measures to deal with the pest that has defied any neither form of explanation nor intervention from entomologists who happen to be specialists in this area.

The farmers have resorted to a popular detergent which they hope will ease their pain of seeing their crop go to waste and with it their money in form of agricultural inputs and seeds.

The Food and Agriculture Organization attempted to provide a solution in standardized and farmer-friendly Fall armyworm control traps, but this again has not borne much fruit.

Food security, one of the agendas among the Big Four Agenda, is at risk.

Farmers are appealing to the government to find a lasting solution to the Fall Armyworms.